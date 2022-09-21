Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City

SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport.

The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects.

Now that the Federal Highway Administration has approved Woodbury County's report proposing construction of a long-sought new Interstate 29 interchange to enhance access to current industries and thousands of acres of undeveloped land, county and Sioux City officials believe the area just south of Sioux Gateway Airport is poised for millions of dollars in growth.

"The county as a whole will see development and growth in the tax base. When you open access to land and open up transportation like that, you'll see development," Woodbury County Board of Supervisors chairman Keith Radig said.

The county on Monday announced the federal approval of the Interchange Justification Report, clearing the way for the Iowa Department of Transportation to begin designing the interchange, which will be located near 235th Street, just south of the existing I-29 rest area and between the Port Neal and airport interchanges at mile markers 135 and 141, respectively.

"There are still other hoops to go through, but, generally speaking, the project can move forward," said Dakin Schultz, IDOT District 3 transportation planner.

The estimated $25 million project is programmed for design in 2023-24, with acquisition of approximately 60 acres of right of way in 2027 and construction beginning in 2028. The interchange, to be built in the traditional diamond design, will connect with Old Highway 75 on the east side of I-29 and Port Neal Road on the west.

The interchange has been on local governments' wish lists as far back as 2005, when Sioux City leaders began pushing for the project to open up access to the 3,000-acre Southbridge industrial area south of the airport. In the years since, the city has added millions of dollars in industrial-scale infrastructure in the area to go along with existing I-29, rail and airport access, and the county has improved access roads to handle the increasing number of heavy trucks going in and out of industrial plants.

With the long hoped-for interchange closer to becoming reality, city economic development director Marty Dougherty said the site becomes more attractive to businesses and industries looking to locate or expand there.

"A lot of years of hard work and preparation are beginning to pay off now," Dougherty said. "This will help us further sell that site. We think this will lead to fairly significant industrial growth, business growth for Sioux City and the region.

"This is an opportunity here for big things to happen down the road."

The push for the interchange intensified in the past decade, with the county taking the lead in preparation of the justification report, along with cooperation from Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, Salix, the Siouxland Initiative and the IDOT. It was submitted in 2021. A long-time partner, the IDOT now will be tasked with bringing the project home, first through the design phase and then construction.

County leaders have said the project will be paid for locally, and Radig said the county board will consider several funding sources, including state and federal appropriations, contributions from other entities involved in the project or use of tax increment financing, or TIF, funds from a county TIF district already in place in the area of the proposed interchange. With construction at least five years away, the county has time to finalize a funding plan.

"We're going to look at all funding options," Radig said.