Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sen. Joni Ernst are renewing their efforts to make sure federal dollars designated for low-income housing in Sioux City and other Iowa cities remain in the Hawkeye state.

The Republican lawmakers are sponsoring legislation aimed at curbing what they say are abuses in the Section 8 housing program.

They point to some applicants from urban areas like Chicago with long wait lists gaming the system by temporarily moving to Iowa or other rural states where the wait lists are shorter. After getting their vouchers, they then move back home.

Sioux City leaders have raised the portability issue with tri-state lawmakers during their annual lobbying trips to Washington D.C.

"What happens is, they get a voucher in Iowa, and they stay here for a year. And then they leave and they go to Illinois, for example. So they still get to use their voucher, but Iowa pays it, even though Illinois now has the person living there," Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said last year. "It doesn't make sense if we’re paying the bill."

City officials said the loss of voucher dollars to other states hurts efforts to expand the supply of local affordable housing.

Fenstra said Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) in Iowa continue to cover the cost of the transferred vouchers, effectually taking aid away from the Iowans it was intended for.

"It’s wrong for anyone to take advantage of Iowa taxpayers and use Section 8 housing vouchers to move to poorly managed and high-tax states,” Feenstra said. "We will not tolerate any attempt to defraud Iowa taxpayers and our families.”

In 2020, 12 PHAs in Iowa lost 1,798 vouchers totaling nearly $1.25 million a year due to Section 8 portability, according to the Iowa City Housing Authority.

"Too often support intended for families in Iowa’s rural communities is being abused by a loophole in the system that allows folks to move out-of-state while Iowans foot their housing costs,” Ernst said. “Resources for Iowa should go to Iowans. It’s just that simple.”

The Rural Housing Accessibility Act sponsored by Ernst and Feenstra would also limit billing to initial housing agencies to a maximum of 12 months.