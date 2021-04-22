Feenstra opposes D.C. statehood, aims to cede residential areas to Maryland

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra on Thursday signaled his opposition to a move to make Washington, D.C. a state.
The Democratically-controlled House voted Thursday to admit the District of Columbia as the 51st state. The measure faces tough opposition in the evenly divided Senate.
Republicans have responded with heavy opposition to the plan. An identical bill failed in the Senate last year.
“Last week, Democrats were talking about expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court so they could pack it with liberal justices who would legislate from the bench. Now, they have voted to make D.C. a state so they can expand the number of Democrats in the Senate," Feenstra said in a statement.
"It seems all they care about is consolidating power to make it easier for them to pass a far-left agenda that would be harmful to farms and main street businesses -- whether it's the Green New Deal disguised as 'infrastructure,' government-run health care, or multi-trillion tax-and-spend proposals that will send our country into a never-ending debt spiral."
Under the House proposal, which passed on party-line vote of 216-208, the new state would be called Washington, Douglass Commonwealth -- named after the 19th century abolitionist Fredrick Douglass, who lived in D.C. during the last decades of his life.
The District of Columbia has a population in the neighborhood of 700,000 people, but these residents are not represented in Congress due to the special status of the district. Democrats have favored statehood for the district and its heavily Democratic population.
The Constitution establishes a federal district to be the seat of the government, independent from the states. Congress in 1790 established what is now Washington, D.C. to fill that role.
The District of Columbia in its early years certainly wasn't the population center it is today -- Census records indicate there were only 8,144 people living there in 1800. The resident population of the District soared throughout 19th century and much of the 20th century.
Feenstra and other Republicans have favored ceding the residential sections of D.C. to adjacent Maryland, thus giving the residents congressional representation without allowing them to elect two new Democratic senators and a representative. Only federal properties -- the White House, Capitol Hill, the National Mall, and so on -- would remain legally in the federal district under either of the plans.
“I am a cosponsor of a commonsense solution -- H.R. 472, the Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act -- which would return residential land to Maryland so current Washington, D.C. residents can take part in the political process. Our Founding Fathers did not intend for D.C. to serve as a place of residence, but rather as a place of political work. Under this proposal, all federal property would still be considered the District of Columbia," Feenstra said.
D.C. statehood does have its supporters in the Hawkeye State -- there's an "Iowans for D.C. Statehood" website and social media pages. Rep. Cindy Axne was one of the bill's 216 co-sponsors.
The Biden administration has also come out in favor of D.C. statehood -- the White House called D.C.'s current status "an affront to the democratic values on which our Nation was founded."
Feenstra isn't the only member of Iowa's GOP congressional delegation to oppose D.C. statehood. Sen. Joni Ernst in January decried D.C. statehood as a Democratic "power grab" in a Twitter post.
"Democrats’ plan is to pack the Senate with reliable Democratic seats, so they can ram through their extreme agenda. They’ve made no secret about it," Ernst wrote. "As I’ve pledged to Iowans, I will hold the line."
Sen. Chuck Grassley addressed the issue of D.C. statehood last month. He doesn't support the idea, but his view of the matter seemed to be informed more by history and precedent than politics.
"I think you have to amend the Constitution to do it, because the Constitution lays out that there shall be a federal District, because the Constitution writers didn't want states to have any control over the federal government, so they set up the District of Columbia," Grassley said.
"And they did that way back when the Constitution was written, and they finally laid it out about 1790, about three, maybe four years later. And now we have the District of Columbia. So I don't know how you make a state out of what the Constitution writers meant to be separate from states. So, amending the Constitution would be one thing. Do I want to do that? No."
The Associated Press contributed reporting.