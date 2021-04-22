Feenstra opposes DC statehood, aims to cede residential areas to Maryland

The District of Columbia has a population in the neighborhood of 700,000 people, but these residents are not represented in Congress due to the special status of the district. Democrats have favored statehood for the district and its heavily Democratic population.

The Constitution establishes a federal district to be the seat of the government, independent from the states. Congress in 1790 established what is now Washington, D.C., to fill that role.

The District of Columbia in its early years certainly wasn't the population center it is today -- Census records indicate there were only 8,144 people living there in 1800. The resident population of the District soared throughout the 19th century and much of the 20th century.

Feenstra and other Republicans have favored ceding the residential sections of D.C. to adjacent Maryland, thus giving the residents congressional representation without allowing them to elect two new Democratic senators and a representative. Only federal properties -- the White House, Capitol Hill, the National Mall, and so on -- would remain legally in the federal district under either of the plans.