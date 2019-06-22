SIOUX CITY -- Team Ferg A Que, comprised of Will Fergen and his wife Patty, took home the grand champion and best chicken awards at RibFest, a yearly fundraiser for Camp High Hopes, held Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park.
Will Fergen told the Weekender recently that he'd been preparing for Rib Fest as much as a week in advance. He's been a fan of grilling meats for a long time.
"It was just something we always loved to do," Fergen said.
The people's choice award went to Patti's Pit Stop, and Hillbilly Smoke won best ribs.
Rib Fest is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Camp High Hopes, which provides recreational activities for people of all ages with disabilities. Last year, the event raised $70,000 for the camp.