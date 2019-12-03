Festival of Trees announces Critics Choice awards
Christmas season in Siouxland | CRITICS CHOICE

Festival of Trees announces Critics Choice awards

Festival of Trees

Specially decorated holiday trees for the annual Festival of Trees are shown at the Ho-Chunk Centre on Friday. The organization has announced winners of the Critics Choice awards.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Festival of Trees Committee has announced this year's winners of Critics Choice awards.

A panel of experts judged the 74 specially designed holiday trees inside the Ho-Chunk Center atrium. Categories vary some each year based upon common themes and trends. 

A tree sponsored by CMBA Architects received the Best Overall award. The Omaha Tribal Gaming Commission won the Best Traditional Tree prize.

Additional Critics Choice winners include: Best wreath - A Step in Thyme; Best Tree by a Family or Individual - the Macziewski Family; Best School Entry - Irving Elementary School; and Best Unusually Themed Tree - Curiel, Servano & Lewis.

The trees will remain on display through Thursday and are up for silent auction. They will be sold at the live auction beginning at 6:30 on Thursday.

Over the past 26 years, the Festival of Trees has raised more than $385,000 for local nonprofit organizations, auctioning off artistic trees, according to the event's co-chair, Tom Molstad.

This year, the proceeds will be going towards Lila Mae's House, which assists victims of human trafficking.

Online

Visit siouxcityjournal.com to view a gallery of holiday trees on display at the Festival of Trees.

If you go

WHAT: 27th annual Festival of Trees

WHEN: Holiday trees, wreaths and other decorations will be on display from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Thursday

WHERE: Atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.

HOW MUCH: Admission is free. The trees will be auctioned starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The proceeds will go to Lila Mae's House to help combat human trafficking.

