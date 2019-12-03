Festival of Trees announces Critics Choice awards

SIOUX CITY -- The Festival of Trees Committee has announced this year's winners of Critics Choice awards.

A panel of experts judged the 74 specially designed holiday trees inside the Ho-Chunk Center atrium. Categories vary some each year based upon common themes and trends.

A tree sponsored by CMBA Architects received the Best Overall award. The Omaha Tribal Gaming Commission won the Best Traditional Tree prize.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Additional Critics Choice winners include: Best wreath - A Step in Thyme; Best Tree by a Family or Individual - the Macziewski Family; Best School Entry - Irving Elementary School; and Best Unusually Themed Tree - Curiel, Servano & Lewis.

The trees will remain on display through Thursday and are up for silent auction. They will be sold at the live auction beginning at 6:30 on Thursday.

Over the past 26 years, the Festival of Trees has raised more than $385,000 for local nonprofit organizations, auctioning off artistic trees, according to the event's co-chair, Tom Molstad.

This year, the proceeds will be going towards Lila Mae's House, which assists victims of human trafficking.

Online Visit siouxcityjournal.com to view a gallery of holiday trees on display at the Festival of Trees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0