alert top story

Festival of Trees announces Critic's Choice winners

2022 festival of trees

A "The Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed tree donated by Sweet Water Cafe and Pony Express stores is shown on on display at the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, as part of the annual Festival of Trees.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Festival of Trees Committee has announced this year's winners of the Critic's Choice awards.

Bruce Miller, of The Sioux City Journal, and Tim Seaman, of KCAU-TV, were on hand on Sunday afternoon to select the winners. The categories varied based upon common themes and trends.

The Sioux City Railroad museum won in the best overall category for a tree featuring antique railroad engine ornaments and a battery-operated train.

Country Crossroads Decorative Painters was honored for best wreath for a submission decorated with hand-painted spoons. 

Best children's theme went to Siouxland Autism Support Group for a Harry Potter-themed tree, while Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild won best traditional tree for a tree trimmed with hand-crafted quilted ornaments. Sweetwater Café and Pony Express were awarded best non-traditional tree for a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed entry. Best non-traditional item went to Jane O'Brien for a tree made from children's blocks. 

The trees will be on display until the event concludes with a live auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ho-Chunk Centre. Proceeds from this year's auction benefit the Siouxland Foster Closet.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

