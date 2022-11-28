Festival of Trees announces Critic's Choice winners

SIOUX CITY -- The Festival of Trees Committee has announced this year's winners of the Critic's Choice awards.

Bruce Miller, of The Sioux City Journal, and Tim Seaman, of KCAU-TV, were on hand on Sunday afternoon to select the winners. The categories varied based upon common themes and trends.

The Sioux City Railroad museum won in the best overall category for a tree featuring antique railroad engine ornaments and a battery-operated train.

Country Crossroads Decorative Painters was honored for best wreath for a submission decorated with hand-painted spoons.

Best children's theme went to Siouxland Autism Support Group for a Harry Potter-themed tree, while Siouxland Samplers Quilt Guild won best traditional tree for a tree trimmed with hand-crafted quilted ornaments. Sweetwater Café and Pony Express were awarded best non-traditional tree for a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed entry. Best non-traditional item went to Jane O'Brien for a tree made from children's blocks.

The trees will be on display until the event concludes with a live auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Ho-Chunk Centre. Proceeds from this year's auction benefit the Siouxland Foster Closet.