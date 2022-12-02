Festival of Trees auction raises $21,000

SIOUX CITY -- The 29th Annual Festival of Trees raised $21,000 at its Thursday night auction at the Ho-Chunk Centre, according to organizers.
Several dozen trees and wreaths, trimmed by businesses, nonprofits, schools and individuals, were entered into the fundraiser. This year's beneficiary is Siouxland Foster Closet, a nonprofit that offers free new and gently-used clothing to children and teens in foster care and out of home placements. The top item garnered $1,300 at auction.
The festival attracts hundreds of visitors annually.
