Festival of Trees auction raises $21,000

SIOUX CITY -- The 29th Annual Festival of Trees raised $21,000 at its Thursday night auction at the Ho-Chunk Centre, according to organizers.

Several dozen trees and wreaths, trimmed by businesses, nonprofits, schools and individuals, were entered into the fundraiser. This year's beneficiary is Siouxland Foster Closet, a nonprofit that offers free new and gently-used clothing to children and teens in foster care and out of home placements. The top item garnered $1,300 at auction.