Festival of Trees auction raises $21,000

2022 festival of trees

A portion of a tree provided by Ho-Chunk Capital is shown on display Monday at the Ho-Chunk Centre in downtown Sioux City, as part of the annual Festival of Trees.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The 29th Annual Festival of Trees raised $21,000 at its Thursday night auction at the Ho-Chunk Centre, according to organizers. 

Several dozen trees and wreaths, trimmed by businesses, nonprofits, schools and individuals, were entered into the fundraiser. This year's beneficiary is Siouxland Foster Closet, a nonprofit that offers free new and gently-used clothing to children and teens in foster care and out of home placements. The top item garnered $1,300 at auction. 

The festival attracts hundreds of visitors annually.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Festival of Trees Committee rolls out Critic's Choice awards

Festival of Trees Committee rolls out Critic's Choice awards

Several dozen trees and wreaths, trimmed by businesses, nonprofits, schools and individuals, were entered into the fundraiser. Country Crossroads Decorative Painters was honored for best wreath for a submission decorated with hand-painted spoons. 

