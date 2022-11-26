Festival of Trees, now in 29th year, has lasting impact on Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY -- Participating in the Annual Festival of Trees has become a holiday tradition for many Siouxlanders.

Jeana Veach fondly recalls taking her children, when they were growing up, to the Ho-Chunk Center to view the trees all decked out in various themes. Today, Veach, who serves as marketing director for The Heritage at Northern Hills, leads the retirement community's team of tree trimmers.

"I used to take my kids down there every year. It was kind of a Christmas tradition. We would walk around and look at all the different trees," Veach said. "Now, we've been doing that with our residents. Our activity director will put on the calendar at least one or two bus trips to take our residents down there."

The Heritage's 2022 festival submission, which went on display Monday at the Ho-Chunk Centre, features a slightly flocked tree with realistic owls, pinecones, twine garland with little bells, as well as black and white ornaments, and a tree skirt that resembles a sweater. The tree is slated to be auctioned off on Dec. 1, along with other trees, wreaths and items donated by local businesses, individuals, families, schools and organizations.

The Festival of Trees has raised over $430,000 for local charities over the last 28 years. This year's beneficiary is the Siouxland Foster Closet, a nonprofit that offers free new and gently-used clothing to children and teens in foster care and out of home placements.

"I just really enjoy doing this. It's such a great way to make connections. I feel like the people who participate are friends," said Dr. Tom Molstad, a Sioux City chiropractor and long-time Festival of Trees committee member.

Mardee Carlberg's family has been decorating a tree for the festival for more than 20 years. She said it doesn't matter how much the tree fetches at auction. What means the most to her is the delight that the tree brings to the public.

One year, the Carlbergs adorned a tree with little bears. Missouri River Historic Development bought the tree and gave it to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center to display in the pediatric unit.

"When one of the kids got to go home, they got to take a bear off the tree. To us, that meant more than if it would've got $1,000 or $10," she said.

Tree trimming tips

After so many years of tree trimming already in the books, Carlberg admitted that it's getting increasingly difficult to come up with a theme.

This year, her family's six-foot tree is sporting candy ornaments, red and white balls, silver garland and a ribbon topper with candy canes and suckers.

"We usually start off with the topper. Then, we do the garland and put the ornaments on. And, then, we do the tree skirt," Carlberg said of her family's decorating process. "We found that if you put the garland on and you put the decorations in between, it's a lot easier."

Veach likes to nail down a theme in September by scouring the internet for trends. She goes shopping for ornaments as soon as the holiday décor hits the shelves at Hobby Lobby.

"I'll pull three or four things that jump out to me. We try to gear most of our trees toward our residents. When we came across the owl one, it was trendy. But, we also thought, 'Our residents are like wise owls.'"

This year, the Heritage's activity, independent living and dining directors were set to join Veach for tree trimming, which she said has become a bit of a "team building" activity.

"We'll leave the community about 2 o'clock. We usually stop somewhere down on Historic Fourth Street and have a late lunch or an early supper. We go decorate and, then, go home," she said.

Veach said some key items one should have on hand while decorating include a scissors, stepladder, zip ties and, of course, lots of ornament hooks.

"I know some of this stuff sounds a little trivial, but I feel like some years we're like, 'Oh my gosh, we forgot the scissors.' So, we have to go grab one or borrow one from somebody that's down there," she said.