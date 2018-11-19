If you go

What: 2018 Festival of Trees

Where: Ho-Chunk Centre atrium in downtown Sioux City

When: Holiday trees, wreaths and other decorations on display from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Nov. 29.

How much: Admission is free. The trees will be auctioned starting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 with proceeds benefiting the Mary J. Treglia Community House.