SIOUX CITY -- Kim Davis was putting the finishing touches on a tree celebrating the most infamous inhabitant of Whoville.
"It wouldn't seem like Christmas without having the Grinch around," Davis, the manager of SweetWater Cafe, said while planting a Dr. Seuss-like stocking cap on top of a white Christmas tree, Monday morning.
Davis' contribution is just one of the 74 trees, wreaths or other holiday decorations that will be livening up the atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre.
The annual Festival of Trees opened to the public Monday night, following the annual lighted holiday parade downtown. The decorated tree display will be open daily through Nov. 29.
"For the past 26 years, area businesses, churches, service organizations and individuals have been creating one-of-a-kind decorations" for the Festival of Trees, said the event's co-chair, Tom Molstad. "At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29, we'll put all of the items up for bid during a live auction benefiting the Mary J. Treglia Community House."
Molstad has been involved with the holiday display for the past 24 years. His fellow co-chair, Sioux City-based clinical therapist Rosie Stronck, has been involved since the beginning.
"Not only is Rosie a tireless volunteer, she's an incredibly creative tree decorator," Molstad said, noting that Stronck's trio of festive trees all pay homage to holiday trolls and gnomes.
Much like Davis's contribution, Opportunities Unlimited's tree salutes a Christmas-stealing Grinch, while New Perspectives trades in the Grinch's green for an ocean blue in a beach-inspired tree.
While KG95 has teddy bears on the front of their tree, Morningside College education has "Where's Waldo?" hiding inside of theirs.
So, where's Santa, you ask? Ol' Kris Kringle is literally stuck inside of a fireplace in WinnaVegas Casino Resort's elaborate display.
On the other hand, U.S. Bank strikes a decidedly goth look with its purple and silver decorations. While not especially kid-friendly, a tree decorated by the Sioux City Brew-Gooders has beer steins, shot glasses and items featuring logos of beers from Jackson Street Brewing and Brioux City Brewing.
"It's always fun seeing what our longtime contestants come up with as well as seeing what the new guys bring to the table," Molstad said. "You'll always see something creative and unexpected at Festival of Trees."