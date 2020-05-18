Few animals available for adoption at the Siouxland Humane Society

How the shelter came to have so few animals is also part of a broader story of pets in the U.S. -- it's far more popular today to get animals from shelters than in decades past, and Dominicak said that Midwesterners have, for one reason or another, gotten on board with spaying and neutering their animals.

The number of animals being left at shelters was already in decline before the pandemic left people at home, needing the dog for company. According to ASPCA statistics, the number of dogs and cats entering shelters declined from 7.2 million in 2011 to around 6.5 million per year more recently. The number of dogs in particular has been on the decline, and litters of abandoned puppies are now comparatively rare.

"Animal numbers are way down in shelters," Dominicak said. "Which in some respects is a very good thing."

Dominicak forecast that the number of cats, which are known to reproduce like the proverbial rabbits, will soon be on the upswing at the shelter. "I think our cat numbers are starting to pick up," he said.

The Siouxland Humane Society has taken some of its own initiatives to keep the animals in their homes rather than at the shelter. They've provided dog or cat food for those unable to afford it, along with some basic veterinary services like flea treatments.