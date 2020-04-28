Fewer COVID-19 cases reported in Woodbury, Dakota counties

SIOUX CITY -- After seeing daily triple-digit increases in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, Woodbury County missed that mark Tuesday, barely.
Siouxland District Health confirmed an additional 97 cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, increasing its total to 703. One death has been reported.
Nebraska's Dakota County also has seen triple-digit increases in recent days, but just 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday. Dakota County now has had 629 reported cases and one death.
Both numbers of new cases were down from Monday, when Dakota County had 136 new cases and Woodbury County 115. Of the Woodbury County cases, Siouxland District Health said there have been 26 hospitalizations, nine hospital discharges and 110 patients classified as recovered.
South Dakota's Union County, another portion of Sioux City's metro area, recorded two new cases Tuesday, increasing its total to 14.
Health department officials have not publicly commented on the reason behind the recent spikes in cases, but it's known that a number of cases have involved workers and family members of the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Dakota City. The plant employs more than 4,300 workers.
In a joint statement Monday, the mayors of the five cities in metro Sioux City called for greater transparency from health officials about businesses or other sources that contribute to spikes in local COVID-19 cases.
Iowa saw 508 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday to raise the statewide total to 6,376 positive cases. Nine new deaths increased the state's death total to 136.
Union County's two new cases were the only two in southeast South Dakota, which statewide reported 68 new cases. The state now has had 2,313 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.
The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department on Monday reported the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County. Additional cases also were reported in Dixon, Wayne and Thurston counties.
Nebraska health officials on Tuesday reported 16 new cases, increasing the state's total to 3,374.
