 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fewer Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks
View Comments
top story

Fewer Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa has receded somewhat during the past week, with further reductions possible as vaccines reach the facilities

As of Saturday, 18 facilities in the region are suffering outbreaks, down from two dozen a week ago. Statewide, 104 facilities have known outbreaks, compared to 125 a week ago, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health

Vaccinations at nursing homes in Iowa began this week, though not all facilities nor all residents have been vaccinated. Pharmacy chains are expected to begin large-scale deliveries of vaccines to these facilities this month. 

The elderly are among the most at risk of serious coronavirus infections. Outbreaks at long-term care facilities were implicated in 1,139 of Iowa's 3,946 deaths attributed to the virus. Some of these outbreaks sickened scores of individuals. 

The following is a list of facilities currently suffering outbreaks in Northwest Iowa: 

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 60 have tested positive. Of these, 34 are considered recovered. 

-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 17 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered. 

-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 27 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 33 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 20 are considered recovered. Of these, six are considered recovered. 

-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 57 have tested positive. Of these, 44 are considered recovered. 

-- At Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 65 have tested positive. Of these, 61 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 13 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered. 

-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 50 have tested positive. Of these, 48 are considered recovered. 

-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, 34 have tested positive. Of these, 31 are considered recovered. 

-- At Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids, 21 have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered. 

-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 24 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered. 

-- At the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, 23 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered. 

-- At Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake, 28 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered. 

-- At Manilla Manor in Manilla, 33 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered. 

-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 67 have tested positive. Of these, 49 are considered recovered. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Jeremy Taylor rejoins Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News