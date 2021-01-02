Fewer Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks

SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa has receded somewhat during the past week, with further reductions possible as vaccines reach the facilities.
As of Saturday, 18 facilities in the region are suffering outbreaks, down from two dozen a week ago. Statewide, 104 facilities have known outbreaks, compared to 125 a week ago, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Vaccinations at nursing homes in Iowa began this week, though not all facilities nor all residents have been vaccinated. Pharmacy chains are expected to begin large-scale deliveries of vaccines to these facilities this month.
The elderly are among the most at risk of serious coronavirus infections. Outbreaks at long-term care facilities were implicated in 1,139 of Iowa's 3,946 deaths attributed to the virus. Some of these outbreaks sickened scores of individuals.
The following is a list of facilities currently suffering outbreaks in Northwest Iowa:
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 60 have tested positive. Of these, 34 are considered recovered.
-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, 17 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 27 have tested positive. Of these, 23 are considered recovered.
-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 40 have tested positive. Of these, 33 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, 20 are considered recovered. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 39 have tested positive. Of these, 10 are considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 33 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 57 have tested positive. Of these, 44 are considered recovered.
-- At Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 65 have tested positive. Of these, 61 are considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, 13 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 50 have tested positive. Of these, 48 are considered recovered.
-- At Country View Manor in Sibley, 34 have tested positive. Of these, 31 are considered recovered.
-- At Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids, 21 have tested positive. Of these, one is considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 24 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, 23 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake, 28 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At Manilla Manor in Manilla, 33 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 67 have tested positive. Of these, 49 are considered recovered.