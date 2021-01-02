Fewer Northwest Iowa long-term care facilities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks

SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa has receded somewhat during the past week, with further reductions possible as vaccines reach the facilities.

As of Saturday, 18 facilities in the region are suffering outbreaks, down from two dozen a week ago. Statewide, 104 facilities have known outbreaks, compared to 125 a week ago, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Vaccinations at nursing homes in Iowa began this week, though not all facilities nor all residents have been vaccinated. Pharmacy chains are expected to begin large-scale deliveries of vaccines to these facilities this month.

The elderly are among the most at risk of serious coronavirus infections. Outbreaks at long-term care facilities were implicated in 1,139 of Iowa's 3,946 deaths attributed to the virus. Some of these outbreaks sickened scores of individuals.

The following is a list of facilities currently suffering outbreaks in Northwest Iowa: