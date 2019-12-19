You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Fewer than 30' BNSF employees in Sioux City furloughed
View Comments

'Fewer than 30' BNSF employees in Sioux City furloughed

{{featured_button_text}}
Crude oil railroad tank cars (copy)

A line of tank cars with placards indicating they carry crude oil is shown on BNSF Railway tracks in Sioux City in this 2014 file photo. A railroad spokeswoman said Thursday that "fewer than 30" BNSF employees have been furloughed.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- BNSF Railway, one of the largest freight railroad networks on the continent, has furloughed some of its Sioux City workers. 

In an email, BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth reported that "fewer than 30" railway employees have been furloughed in the Sioux City area. She declined to say when the furloughs began and it's not known what type of workers were impacted.  

"The size of our workforce is determined by demand to move freight. As that demand changes, we have to adjust accordingly. We do have employees furloughed currently in Sioux City," McBeth wrote in an email.

She could not say when the furloughs might end. 

"That depends on what our customers want shipped, when and where," she wrote. 

Freight news site FreightWaves reported Thursday that U.S. rail volumes for the week ended Dec. 14 were down 4.8 percent from the same week in 2018. The site also reported that employment on U.S. railroads dropped to its lowest point in years in August. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News