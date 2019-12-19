'Fewer than 30' BNSF employees in Sioux City furloughed

SIOUX CITY -- BNSF Railway, one of the largest freight railroad networks on the continent, has furloughed some of its Sioux City workers.

In an email, BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth reported that "fewer than 30" railway employees have been furloughed in the Sioux City area. She declined to say when the furloughs began and it's not known what type of workers were impacted.

"The size of our workforce is determined by demand to move freight. As that demand changes, we have to adjust accordingly. We do have employees furloughed currently in Sioux City," McBeth wrote in an email.

She could not say when the furloughs might end.

"That depends on what our customers want shipped, when and where," she wrote.

Freight news site FreightWaves reported Thursday that U.S. rail volumes for the week ended Dec. 14 were down 4.8 percent from the same week in 2018. The site also reported that employment on U.S. railroads dropped to its lowest point in years in August.

