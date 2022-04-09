FFA chapters are growing, but pool of ag educators in Nebraska is 'running dry'

WAYNE, Neb. -- Toni Rasmussen juggles many responsibilities as an ag education teacher and FFA advisor at Wayne High School. In a single day, she may teach about welding or food science, lead field trips or simply help students learn valuable life skills.

"It's just an exciting career to be a part of," Rasmussen said.

It's also a field that is in need of more teachers like Rasmussen as schools in Nebraska and across the country grapple with workforce shortages. Just this year, there were a record 65 ag education openings in Nebraska schools, with around 20 of those still vacant. Many of those teachers also double as a school's FFA advisor.

It's a "crisis situation" for schools and the ag industry at large, said Stacie Turnbull, the state director of ag education for the Nebraska Department of Education.

"The problem is we're kind of running dry," Turnbull said.

In hopes of addressing the shortage, leaders from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska FFA made a plea for more ag educators Wednesday on East Campus.

Officials also announced that UNL's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources is adding three faculty members to tackle the issue.

The three new positions, which will be based in Scottsbluff, Concord and Lincoln, will serve as "boots on the ground" to recruit potential teachers and advise new ones, officials said.

"CASNR is doubling down, really, on how we're able to recruit, prepare and support teachers across Nebraska," said Matt Kreifels, the coordinator of UNL's ag education teacher preparation program.

Ag is Nebraska's biggest industry, and a highly competitive one at that, Kreifels said. Many students who would qualify to be ag-ed teachers are also recruited to other fields, like agribusiness and animal and plant science.

But for those drawn to the teaching profession, there are multiple ways to enter the field, Kreifels said.

While UNL is the lone college in the state that certifies ag-ed teachers, the university has agreements with community colleges and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. Those agreements allow students to transfer community college credits to UNL and still graduate in four years.

College grads with a bachelor's degree in an ag-related field may also qualify for a transitional certification at UNL. Teachers specializing in a different subject field can also earn an ag-ed certification.

Officials also pointed to salary incentives, including additional compensation for serving as an FFA advisor or through extended contracts some districts offer.

The plea for more ag educators comes as more than 5,000 blue-clad FFAers from over 200 Nebraska schools converge on UNL this week.

The annual FFA state convention, which runs through Friday, is often a great recruiting tool to get students interested in teaching about ag, Turnbull said.

Students take part in a career fair, competitions and a final ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday.

This year's convention marks the first time FFA students have been able to gather in person since the pandemic began. The past two conventions were held virtually.

"Having them here back on campus, it's the bread and butter of FFA," Rasmussen said.

The FFA convention, along with last week's Family, Career and Community Leaders of America state meeting, will bring more than 8,000 visitors to the Capital City. The events are a "vital cog" for hotels and restaurants, said Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The student conferences add up to a $1 million to $1.5 million boost to Lincoln's economy, Maul said. Many hotels are booked or near capacity, especially in the downtown area, he added.

Over the past decade, the number of FFA chapters in Nebraska schools has grown from 133 to more than 200. This year, 11,000 students will take ag education courses.

In order to sustain that growth, schools need quality teachers, Turnbull said.

"It's a great career where you get to live out your passion every single day," she said.

