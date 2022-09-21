 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fines could come for Sioux City residents who improperly drain their pools and spas

ATHOME-ASKANGIE-SWIMMINGPOOL-FILLIN-MCT

When a pool isn't drained properly or the water table rises, the pool vessel can shift or pop out, causing major damage. 

 Photo courtesy of Parrot Head Pool Service

SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. 

Since chlorinated water is deadly to freshwater aquatic life, a statement from the city said residents should take the following steps: 

  • Prior to draining your pool or spa completely, you must discontinue the addition of salt and chlorine. Test to ensure chlorine is below 0.1 mg/L and the pH is between 6.5 and 8.5 before draining.
  • Water should be directed onto a grassy landscape that is salt-tolerant and able to absorb all water.
  • Water from backwash filter systems should be directed to the sanitary sewer system through a drain in your home or discharged directly onto the lawn.
  • Drain water through at least 15 feet of a grassy landscape first (not directly onto concrete) to allow remaining chemicals to dissipate before reaching the storm drain.
  • Keep the flow of water low (shoot for 700 gallons per hour = 12 gallons per minute or so) - to prevent erosion and having to fix the landscaped area later.8/28/2019

Failing to follow the guidelines could result in a fine. 

