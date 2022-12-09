Fire at Ida Apartments building in Sioux City renders property uninhabitable, 38 occupants look for housing

SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night fire in Sioux City's Grandview Park neighborhood rendered a 102-year-old apartment building uninhabitable and left 38 occupants seeking shelter in below-freezing weather.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a call came in at 8:53 p.m. about a structure fire at the Ida Apartments building at 1901 Pierce St. Once there, crews saw smoke and flames visible from the roof of the three-story complex.

"Upon entering the structure, firefighters encountered heavy fire in the attic," Sioux City Fire Rescue said.

In total, more than 25 people, and six fire department vehicles, responded to the fire call and worked to put out the flames while also making sure the several-dozen tenants were safe.

PHOTOS: Ida Building apartments fire Close 1 of 12 Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Breaking video: Fire at Ida Apartments in Sioux City Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City. Video: Aftermath of Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12 +12

Sioux City Transit actually assisted Fire Rescue in getting people to shelter at First United Methodist Church. The city department transported multiple diabetic residents to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center as well.

"Definitely outside of our normal service hours," Sioux City Transit Operations Supervisor Jason Allen said. "(But) we were able to unite, dispatch and serve those people. For some of them it was the worst night ever."

According to Allen, two drivers, Brian Lake, and Mike Glau, were out until midnight helping with the rescue.

"It was a coordinated effort between a lot of different agencies and we have a great staff at Sioux City Transit willing to go above the call," Allen said.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Ida Building apartments fire Close 1 of 8 Ida Apartments fire follow up Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. A resident said the fire appeared to have been centered in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire follow up The collapsed roof is shown through third-floor windows on the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. A resident said the fire appeared to have been centered in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire follow up A bicycle is chained to a street sign as Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. A resident said the fire appeared to have been centered in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire follow up Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. A resident said the fire appeared to have been centered in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire follow up Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. A resident said the fire appeared to have been centered in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire follow up Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. A resident said the fire appeared to have been centered in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Ida Apartments fire follow up Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. A resident said the fire appeared to have been centered in an attic over apartment 308. Numerous residents were evacuated and transported to shelter by city buses. Video: Aftermath of Ida Apartments fire Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters stand watch outside the Ida Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022. The apartment building caught on fire around 9 p.m. Thursday. +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8 +8

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, the American Red Cross is another agency helping with coordination efforts which is crucial since the apartment building on Sioux City's north side took heavy fire, smoke and water damage and has been red-tagged by the city.

"First and foremost is to find a place to live," said Adam Dean, a disaster response volunteer with the Red Cross. "Secondly is to make sure that any health care needs are met, pharmaceutical or anything else that may have been left behind. Clothing and food are the other things. Those are the general needs of these people."

At First United, where numerous former occupants are sheltering, there are cots and places for folks to charge their phones to call loved ones and stations to fill out paperwork to begin the process toward a new residence. One whole table was dedicated to bagged lunches which people could grab.

Dean said the transition period for the displaced residents, many of whom are lower income, is critical to get right.

"It is going to be a little bit of a struggle and it is extremely crucial that we know who these people are and we know their situations, and we can find them the best help for them," he said.

The mailing address for the apartment is listed as Choice Property Management of Sioux City. The property manager for the business said there's still a lot of work to do.

"It’s a terrible thing and we’re working with the Fire Department and Red Cross to get the tenants some suitable living conditions and get them taken care of," he said. "That’s the most important thing."