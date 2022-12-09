 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire at Ida Apartments building in Sioux City renders property uninhabitable, 38 occupants

SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night fire in Sioux City's Grandview Park neighborhood rendered a 102-year-old apartment building uninhabitable and left 38 occupants seeking shelter in below-freezing weather.

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, a call came in at 8:53 p.m. about a structure fire at the Ida Apartments building at 1901 Pierce St. Once there, crews saw smoke and flames visible from the roof of the three-story complex. 

"Upon entering the structure, firefighters encountered heavy fire in the attic," Sioux City Fire Rescue said.

In total, more than 25 people, and six fire department vehicles, responded to the fire call and worked to put out the flames while also making sure the several-dozen tenants were safe.

PHOTOS: Ida Building apartments fire

Ida Apartments fire
Ida Apartments fire
Ida Apartments fire
Ida Apartments fire
Ida Apartments fire

Sioux City Transit actually assisted Fire Rescue in getting people to shelter at First United Methodist Church. The city department transported multiple diabetic residents to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center as well.

"Definitely outside of our normal service hours," Sioux City Transit Operations Supervisor Jason Allen said. "(But) we were able to unite, dispatch and serve those people. For some of them it was the worst night ever."

According to Allen, two drivers, Brian Lake, and Mike Glau, were out until midnight helping with the rescue.

"It was a coordinated effort between a lot of different agencies and we have a great staff at Sioux City Transit willing to go above the call," Allen said.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of Ida Building apartments fire

Ida Apartments fire follow up
Ida Apartments fire follow up
Ida Apartments fire follow up
Ida Apartments fire follow up
Ida Apartments fire follow up

According to Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Red Cross is another agency helping with coordination efforts which is crucial since the apartment building on Sioux City's north side took heavy fire, smoke and water damage and has been red-tagged by the city.

The mailing address for the apartment is listed as Choice Property Management of Sioux City. The property manager for the business said there's still a lot of work to do.

"It’s a terrible thing and we’re working with the Fire Department and Red Cross to get the tenants some suitable living conditions and get them taken care of," he said. "That’s the most important thing."

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters battle a fire late Thursday night at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce Street, in Sioux City.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

