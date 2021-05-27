Fire at Orange City wheel manufacturer under investigation

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a wheel manufacturing plant north of Orange City Wednesday night.

Orange City Fire Chief Denny Vander Wel said an individual driving down the blacktop spotted flames at Keizer Aluminum Wheels, 3981 Jackson Ave., and called 911 at 9:28 p.m.

When Orange City firefighters arrived at the scene, Vander Wel said they saw flames and thick black smoke on the structure's northwest corner.

"The original part of the building is a complete loss," said Vander Wel, who noted that an addition, which sustained heat and water damage, is still standing.

He said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

