SPENCER, Iowa -- No one was injured Monday when a fire broke out in a surgical equipment sterilization unit at Spencer Hospital.
According to a statement from Spencer Fire-Rescue, at 5:12 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a fire at Spencer Hospital, 1200 First Ave. East. Upon arrival, they encountered moderate smoke in the surgical sterilization area located in the southwest corner of the hospital. A sprinkler head extinguished the fire, which was contained to one surgical equipment sterilization unit.
Some patients were moved due to smoke spreading within the hospital, according to the statement. A report published on exploreokoboji.com said, "numerous ambulances, including multiple ones from Lakes Regional Healthcare, were called to Spencer Hospital to transport patients to other facilities."