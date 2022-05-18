Fire causes minor damage to Dakota Dunes business

DAKOTA DUNES -- An industrial oven caused a fire that damaged the roof of a Dakota Dunes business Wednesday.

The North Sioux City Fire Department was called to Malloy Electric, 875 Cottonwood Lane, at 6:45 p.m. for a report of flames on the roof of the building.

Fire Chief Bill Pappas said flames were present when firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished once they were able to access the roof via a ladder truck.

Pappas said the exhaust stack from an industrial oven that burns old parts off of motors ignited some roofing material. Pappas said the roof was damaged slightly. The building had no other damage.

Two workers who were present at the time of the fire were not hurt.

The fire was the department's second call to a business this week. On Tuesday, fire destroyed Sioux Laundry, 510 Centennial Drive, in North Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.