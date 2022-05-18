 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fire causes minor damage to Dakota Dunes business

  • 0
Malloy Electric fire

North Sioux City firefighters clean up after a fire at Malloy Electric, 875 Cottonwood Lane, in Dakota Dunes Wednesday evening. An exhaust stack ignited roofing material, causing slight damage to the building's roof.

 Nick Hytrek

DAKOTA DUNES -- An industrial oven caused a fire that damaged the roof of a Dakota Dunes business Wednesday.

The North Sioux City Fire Department was called to Malloy Electric, 875 Cottonwood Lane, at 6:45 p.m. for a report of flames on the roof of the building.

Fire Chief Bill Pappas said flames were present when firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished once they were able to access the roof via a ladder truck.

Pappas said the exhaust stack from an industrial oven that burns old parts off of motors ignited some roofing material. Pappas said the roof was damaged slightly. The building had no other damage.

Two workers who were present at the time of the fire were not hurt.

The fire was the department's second call to a business this week. On Tuesday, fire destroyed Sioux Laundry, 510 Centennial Drive, in North Sioux City.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tenants demand change after 3 found dead amid record heat in Chicago senior apartment complex

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News