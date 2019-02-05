CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Officials on Tuesday continued to investigate a fire that damaged a Correctionville auto body/repair shop late Monday.
Correctionville fire chief Jeff Hill said the cause of the fire at Sioux Valley Automotive has not yet been determined.
Correctionville firefighters were called to the business at 307 Sioux Ave. at about 8:30 p.m., and flames were visible upon arrival, Hill said. The fire was extinguished shortly after midnight with help from fire crews from Anthon, Cushing, Washta, Pierson, Moville and Healey Werks in rural Lawton.
Two buildings attached to one another were damaged, Hill said, and total damages were still being determined. It's not known yet if the buildings can be salvaged.
Hill said no one was inside the business when the fire started and no firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.