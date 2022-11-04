 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire damages Le Mars residence, two occupants at home at time

Le Mars house fire

Le Mars firefighters respond to a fire Wednesday at a house at 24 Fourth St. NW. Residents home at the time of the fire evacuated safely and a dog was rescued.

 Provided by Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department

LE MARS, Iowa -- An unattended candle in a basement bedroom caused a fire that damaged a Le Mars home Wednesday.

Two occupants at home when the fire started evacuated safely after smoke detectors activated, and firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the flames.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue was dispatched at 1:11 p.m. to 24 Fourth St. NW, where they encountered heavy smoke upon arrival. After entering the house to search for the fire, firefighters had to retreat when the kitchen floor began to sag and drop. They were able to reenter through a door in the garage leading to the basement and kitchen.

The kitchen floor collapsed into the basement, and firefighters attacked the fire coming up from the basement, advancing down the stairs through flames, heat and smoke to extinguish the fire, chief David Schipper said in a news release.

Another crew entered the main floor and located the dog and treated it with an oxygen mask before it was taken to a local veterinarian. Two of the home's occupants were taken by private vehicle to Floyd Valley Healthcare for examination. No firefighters were hurt.

An investigation determined the fire started in a basement bedroom, where a burning candle ignited combustibles before flames spread into the basement ceiling/kitchen floor.

The house had heavy fire damage in the bedroom and kitchen and smoke damage throughout the basement and main floor.

