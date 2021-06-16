 Skip to main content
Fire damages Morningside apartment building
Fire damages Morningside apartment building

SIOUX CITY -- An attic fire caused minor damage Wednesday to an apartment building in Morningside.

Sioux City Fire Rescue assistant chief Robert Wilson said that firefighters responding to the call just before noon saw gray smoke coming from the top of the three-story building at 2040 S. St. Aubin St. and found a small fire smoldering in insulation in the attic.

The fire's cause was still under investigation, Wilson said. He said damage was limited mostly to insulation, but a city building inspector would assess the building to determine if there was any structural damage.

Occupants of the three apartments had evacuated the building after a smoke alarm sounded, Wilson said. Firefighters rescued a cat from one of the apartments.

