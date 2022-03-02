Fire damages Morningside house

SIOUX CITY -- Fire severely damaged a Morningside home Wednesday.
The house at 2714 1/2 Leech Ave. was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly after 2:15 p.m. It took about 30 minutes to put out the flames, said Lt. Joe Rodriguez, Sioux City Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal.
No one was home at the time of the fire. A man working on a vehicle in the parking lot behind the house saw the flames and called 911. No one was injured.
Flames caused heat damage to a shed in a neighboring yard.
Rodriguez said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and the house has been red-tagged as uninhabitable.
