Fire damages North Sioux City laundry business
Fire damages North Sioux City laundry business

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dryer heat caused a fire that damaged a North Sioux City commercial laundry business Wednesday.

North Sioux City fire chief Bill Pappas said the fire caused moderate damage to the interior of Sioux Laundry, 510 Centennial Drive. The fire is believed to have been started by residual heat from dryers, he said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 6:23 p.m. after a passerby noticed smoke in the area and called 911.

Pappas said that heavy smoke was visible from three sides of the building upon arrival. Smoldering fabric was found inside the building, which was not occupied at the time of the fire.

North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff firefighters were at the scene for five hours.

Pappas said the fire damaged much of the building's electrical wiring, which will need to be replaced before the business is operational again.

Phone calls to the business on Thursday were not answered. Sioux Laundry provides services to area hospitals, medical facilities, restaurants and other businesses and industries.

