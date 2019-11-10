Fire damages Spink Cafe; no injuries reported

SPINK, S.D. -- The Spink Cafe, an institution in the small Union County township of Spink, was damaged by fire Sunday.

Andy Minihan, Union County's emergency manager, said Sunday that crews had not yet determined the cause or the origin of the fire, and that there were no injuries. Minihan said he was paged to the cafe, at the corner of Highway 48 and 473rd Avenue, at 3:49 p.m. Sunday.

A former residence on the second floor of the building was not occupied at the time of the blaze, and no one was injured in the fire.

The 1925 wood-frame building appeared to have sustained significant damage in the fire, particularly on the ground floor. The full degree of damage has not yet been determined.

"They won't be able to tell (the extent of the damage) until they get a little more light on it," Minihan said. "In these older buildings like this, they weren't built with the modern practices of fire stops in the walls and things like that, and they're usually pretty dry lumber in there, so they do tend to burn pretty significantly."

Fire crews from Elk Point and Vermillion, South Dakota, and Akron, Iowa, were all called to the fire, as was the Elk Point ambulance and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

