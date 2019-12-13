Fire destroys Dakota Dunes home Friday morning

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A Dakota Dunes home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

A motorist driving down the interstate reported the house fire to authorities, according to North Sioux City Fire Chief Bill Pappas. He said firefighters were called to the fire at 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, Pappas said they found the back of the home at 538 Bison Trail engulfed in flames that stretched 15 to 20 feet high. Pappas said the home was under renovation, so no one was inside when the fire broke out.

"We did call aid from Sergeant Bluff to relieve our firefighters so they could warm up," said Pappas, who said it took firefighters about 40 minutes to knock down the fire. "That was a big challenge -- the guys getting wet and cold."

Pappas said the fire started in a back bedroom, but the cause remains under investigation. He said the home, which sustained smoke and fire damage throughout, is a total loss.

