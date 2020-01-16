Fire destroys rural Plymouth County home Thursday

Akron Fire Chief Shane Coyle said firefighters responded to the fire at 18442 Weber Road, which is between Westfield and Merrill, at 4:06 a.m.

"The house was collapsing to the ground level," Coyle said of the structure upon arrival.

Coyle said the home's occupants were able to escape the fire, but a man suffered superficial burns. The male occupant sought treatment from his family doctor, according to Coyle. Coyle said it took firefighters roughly six hours to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been caused by a wood-burning stove located in the home's basement.