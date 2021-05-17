 Skip to main content
Fire destroys structure on Monday
Fire destroys structure on Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire north of Military Road on Monday.

At roughly 3:30 p.m., Fire Rescue was dispatched to a fire somewhere north of Military Road. Responding individuals reported thick, black smoke.

Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters work to put out a fire in an structure in the 2700 block of Casselman Street north of Military Road in Sioux City, Iowa.

Once the fire was located in the 2700 block of Casselman Street, firefighters worked to put out the fire. 

Crews remained on scene to ensure the structure was fully extinguished. At 5:22 p.m. it was reported there were no hotspots and it was OK to knock down the house.

