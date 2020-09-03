Fire destroys vacant home northeast of Le Mars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LE MARS, Iowa -- A vacant two-story home northeast of Le Mars was destroyed by fire Wednesday when what began as a controlled burn on a farmstead spread.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department responded to the fire in the 34000 block of 120th St. at 3:12 p.m.

Upon arrival at the farmstead, which is owned by Bill Groetken, firefighters found a burn pile fire that had spread to a vacant two-story house. Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper said in the statement that the dry conditions and a strong south wind on Wednesday helped the fire to grow and spread very rapidly. The house was engulfed in flames, and, the fire was threatening two other buildings, two tractors and hay bales.

Firefighters summoned mutual aid from the Orange City, Alton and Maurice fire departments for water and more firefighters. Firefighters used a defensive position to save the out buildings, tractors and hay bales. The fire did spread to a grove north of the out buildings igniting trees in four different locations.

Firefighters used over 30,000 gallons of water and firefighting foam to control the fire, according to the statement. They were on the scene for more than three hours.

Although the house was a total loss, everything else on the property was saved.