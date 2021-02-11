Fire hazards rise as temperatures drop

SIOUX CITY -- As temperatures drop, the risk of fires in homes can rise.

Homeowners may resort to auxiliary heat sources such as space heaters, ovens and ranges. But they can have dire consequences.

Joe Rodriguez, Sioux City Fire Rescue deputy fire marshal, said that if you use a space heater, make sure there's at least 3 feet of space around it and turn it off at night while everyone is sleeping. Using an oven or range as a heating source also can lead to fires, he said.

"It's just not a good way to heat the house," he said.

The use of a kitchen range as a heater caused an apartment fire at 2201 Gibson St. on Feb. 4, leading to heavy damage and displacing 20 people.

Sioux City firefighters responded to another fire at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at a mobile home at Evergreen Village, 5309 Highway 75 North.

Rodriguez said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but the home was red-tagged as unfit for occupation because of fire damage to a bedroom and smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, and the family of four that lived there was receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Rodriguez also reminded homeowners to have working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. With the freezing temperatures, furnaces will be running more often and for longer periods of time, increasing the risk of the poisoning from carbon monoxide, a tasteless, odorless gas.

