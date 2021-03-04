 Skip to main content
Fire officials: 3 Sioux City fires were intentionally set Wednesday
Fire officials: 3 Sioux City fires were intentionally set Wednesday

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Three separate fires reported in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood Wednesday night were intentionally set, according to authorities.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a statement issued Thursday that there were no injuries associated with the fires, which remain under investigation.

The first fire was reported at 10:06 p.m. at an apartment building in the 5300 block of Military Road.

According to the statement, the residents of the building were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm in the hallway and quickly extinguished the flames. The statement said the fire was contained to a small rubbish pile in a second floor hallway.

Less than 10 minutes later, a second fire involving a detached residential garage was reported roughly two blocks away in the 900 block of Edgewater Ave.

The statement said a Sioux City Police officer was the first to arrive and quickly extinguished the small fire prior to firefighters' arrival. Fire damage was limited to a small corner of the detached garage, according to the statement.

At 10:49 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Boise Ave. for a structure fire involving a single-family residence. The statement said the fire was contained to a small corner of the exterior siding.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Sioux City Police Department at siouxcitypolice@sioux-city.org or by calling 712-258-TIPS. Individuals may also provide information online at siouxcitypolice.com/crimestoppers.

