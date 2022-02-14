Fire officials: Cooking may have sparked Le Mars bridge fire

LE MARS, Iowa -- Fire officials say a fire that broke out underneath a city-owned bridge in Le Mars on Saturday was accidental in nature and likely caused by an individual cooking food.

At 10:20 p.m. the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a fire under the 24th Street S.W. bridge, which extends business Highway 75 in Le Mars to the Highway 75 bypass.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered fire under the east end of the bridge and fire coming up through the bridge east expansion joint area, the department said in a statement released Monday. The fire spread from debris under the bridge to a rubber membrane in the expansion joint area.

Firefighters extinguished the fire under the bridge and put out the rubber membrane gutter that extends across all four lanes of the bridge. Due to the fire's extreme heat, the bridge was closed to traffic until it had a chance to cool down and an inspection of the bridge's structural integrity could be completed, according to the statement.

Firefighters were on scene for approximately 1 ½ hours and used just under 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire in the debris and rubber membrane.

"The cause for the fire was determined to be accidental with the most probable cause being a fire that spread from an individual under the bridge attempting to cook some food and the fire got out of control and spread to nearby combustibles," the statement said.

Engineers inspected the bridge Monday and determined that damage was limited to the bridge's non-critical components. The bridge was slated to reopen at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The bridge will have to be closed again at some point in the future to repair the non-critical items, such as the rubber rain gutter, and to complete some repair of cosmetic issues, according to the statement.

