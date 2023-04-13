SIOUX CITY -- Improper disposal of smoking materials ignited a fire that severely damaged a home on Sioux City's north side Wednesday, according to fire officials.

"Improper disposal of smoking materials ignited structural members in the rear of the structure," Sioux City Fire Rescue said in a statement released Thursday.

At 10:40 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched to 3106 Jackson St. for a structure fire. Firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from the two-story home. Upon entering the structure, they found heavy smoke and flames on the second floor.

Two occupants and a pet were in the home when the fire broke out, but they were able to escape without injury. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Two minor firefighter injuries were reported. The home, which sustained severe fire and water damage, has been red-tagged by city officials, according to the statement.

It took firefighters an extended period of time to suppress the fire, due to windy conditions. More than eight fire rigs were on scene, along with more than 25 firefighters and investigators.

Residents are being urged to refrain from any activities that may ignite a fire, amid dry and windy conditions.