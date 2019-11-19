Fire that consumed Le Mars residential kitchen deemed an accident

LE MARS, Iowa -- The cause of a fire that consumed a kitchen of a residence Monday afternoon was determined to be accidental, according to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper.
At 4:13 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to 208 Sixth St. S.W. On arrival, they saw fire and smoke being vented out of the rear window of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that occurred in the kitchen.
The home's owner was outside of the residence and told firefighters that his dog was still inside. Once found, the dog was not responsive. After firefighters got the dog out of the house, they applied a pet oxygen mask. The dog began to come around and was transported to a local veterinarian.
Investigators said a large container of frozen items were placed on a stove top. A burner was left on or had been turned on inadvertently. The plastic container ignited and the fire spread to the cupboards, breaking the glass out of the kitchen window. This caused the fire to gain oxygen and the entire kitchen was consumed by the blaze.
The fire caused around $35,000 in damage from fire and smoke damage, Schipper said. The home cannot be occupied at this time.
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
At approximately 6:34 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 2200 block of Gibson Street. Upon arrival, police were advised that two men armed with handguns approached occupants of a parked vehicle, demanding their possessions.
Some of the man's belongings were found on a bridge Thursday, and he was reported missing from class that morning. A police official said the Sheriff's Office is "trying to develop a game plan" in their search.
King in a morning tweet included photos that indicated the whistleblower could be a son of a prominent Democratic campaign donor. Just before 1 p.m., King apparently deleted the first tweet and wrote a new one, with three additional photos of a man.
Crystal Holt, the wife of state Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, denied using a slur in the classroom. Crystal Holt said she used the "n" word with a student during a classroom exercise on the court systems.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Sioux City home last week and found 2.1 pounds of cocaine, 11.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 grams of heroin or fentanyl, two loaded handguns, a shotgun and $15,000-$20,000 in cash.