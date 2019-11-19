Fire that consumed Le Mars residential kitchen deemed an accident

LE MARS, Iowa -- The cause of a fire that consumed a kitchen of a residence Monday afternoon was determined to be accidental, according to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper.

At 4:13 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to 208 Sixth St. S.W. On arrival, they saw fire and smoke being vented out of the rear window of the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that occurred in the kitchen.

The home's owner was outside of the residence and told firefighters that his dog was still inside. Once found, the dog was not responsive. After firefighters got the dog out of the house, they applied a pet oxygen mask. The dog began to come around and was transported to a local veterinarian.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators said a large container of frozen items were placed on a stove top. A burner was left on or had been turned on inadvertently. The plastic container ignited and the fire spread to the cupboards, breaking the glass out of the kitchen window. This caused the fire to gain oxygen and the entire kitchen was consumed by the blaze.

The fire caused around $35,000 in damage from fire and smoke damage, Schipper said. The home cannot be occupied at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.