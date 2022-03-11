Fire that damaged Sioux City business Thursday under investigation

SIOUX CITY -- A fire that damaged a painting and decorating business in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood Thursday night is being investigated as accidental in nature.

At 6:24 p.m., firefighters were called to a green Morton building, 3601 Sioux River Road. Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins said Friday that Irwin Painting & Decorating occupies half of the building and that the rest of the space is used for personal storage.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The owners primarily paint and finish wood trim and doors inside the structure, according to Collins.

"The fire happened on a wall that separates the two occupancies," he said. "The fire was limited in scope, meaning that it was contained to that wall area. It did not extend up into the attic or any other spaces within the occupancy."

Collins said a UPS driver on Sioux River Road saw smoke coming from the eaves of the building and reported the fire. He said a second 911 call was made by a neighbor a few seconds later.

As the sun set and darkness fell, flames and smoke billowed from the building's west side.

Firefighters pulled hose lines through large garage doors into the structure, deployed an ariel ladder over the roof, and removed large pieces of metal from the building's interior. At one point, an RV and SUV were driven out of one of the garage doors.

"The majority of the fire was put out with just our tank water, the water that we carry on the engines themselves," Collins said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.