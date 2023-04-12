SIOUX CITY -- High winds made battling a house fire on Sioux City's north side difficult for firefighters Wednesday.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched to 3106 Jackson St. for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Capt. Ryan Collins said they observed heavy smoke coming from the home.

Two occupants and a pet were in the home when the fire broke out, but Collins said they were able to escape without injury.

Collins said the majority of the smoke firefighters encountered was on the second floor and they had a difficult time locating the fire in the attic.

"With today's conditions, with the high winds, it creates erratic fire behavior inside structures. So, they did have a difficult time," he said.

Chainsaws hummed as smoke billowed from the home's second floor windows. Flames were visible on the roof at the front of the home.

Firefighters climbed onto the roof and also deployed an aerial ladder. Then, they gained entry through the front door and began spraying water inside.

A short time later, two more fire engines arrived at the scene. Collins said firefighters did have to pull out of the structure at one point and just spray water on the exterior.

"Because of the windy conditions and the erratic fire behavior, we want to make sure that we have enough personnel on scene in the event that fire did spread to, maybe, a neighboring home. The last thing we want is to be shorthanded when resources are desperately needed."

As firefighters continued to attack the fire from the inside and the outside, a significant hole developed on the southwest portion of the roof.

"Right now, we're still investigating the cause of the fire," Collins said. "Based on the witness reports of the occupants, the fire appears to have initiated in the attic."

Around 1:30 p.m., Collins said the fire risk to neighboring homes had been greatly reduced.

"The majority of the fire is out. We do have personnel with hoselines better protecting what we call exposures to neighboring homes, just in the event that it should flare back up."