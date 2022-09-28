Firefighters take on massive fire at Casey's General Store in Hull

HULL, Iowa -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at Casey's General Store in Hull, according to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that they have first responders on the scene as well as the Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley fire departments. Hull Ambulance also responded.

Employees were working inside the store, 612 Division St., at the time it started, but escaped without injury. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to the sheriff's office.