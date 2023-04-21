Sioux City -- Early morning fires at Opa Time Restaurant and Pierce Street Laundry were caused by the spontaneous combustion of rags, according to Sioux City Fire Rescue investigations.

The rags, which were used to clean cooking oil from commercial kitchen surfaces, resulted in both businesses sustaining significant fire damage.

The cause was determined based on video surveillance and physical evidence recovered from the scenes, according to a Sioux City Fire Rescue news release.

A fire broke out at Opa Time, at 2129 Hamilton Blvd., at 5:53 a.m. on Jan. 29. The flames were contained to Opa Time and the adjacent H & R Block.

A month later, a fire broke out at Pierce Street Laundry, at 1910 Pierce St., at 3:03 a.m. on Feb. 17. The laundromat, which occupies the building with other businesses, was the only one that sustained fire damage.

Oil rags heat as they dry, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. If oil-containing towels or rags are dried in a clothes dryer, left in a pile while warm or stored in a warm area they can smoke and catch fire.

"Any commercial business that uses cooking oils are encouraged to store used, grease-laden towels and fabrics in a closed top, non-combustible container until they can be properly discarded or professionally laundered," according to Sioux City Fire Rescue. "When laundering, the fabrics should be promptly removed from the dryer and laid flat to cool."