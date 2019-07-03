{{featured_button_text}}
Explorers Fireworks

Fireworks explode in a colorful display after a Sioux City Explorers home game in Sioux City in this file photo from Independence Day July 4, 2016.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Communities throughout Siouxland are planning public fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day Thursday. Here is a list of places to watch fireworks shows. 

SIOUX CITY

July 3: Fireworks at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. 

July 3 and 4: Fireworks at Mercy Field, after the Explorers game. 

July 4: Fireworks at Sioux City Country Club, around 10 p.m. 

July 5: Mardi Gras Festivale fireworks, 10:15 p.m., Tyson Events Center.

July 6: Saturday in the Park fireworks, after the performances are finished. 

July 13: Rivercade fireworks along the riverfront at Chris Larsen Park, 10:30 p.m. 

DAKOTA DUNES

July 4: Dakota Dunes Country Club, fireworks at dusk July 4. 

NORTH SIOUX CITY 

July 4: Fireworks show at 10 p.m., at McCook Lake. 

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

July 4: Fireworks at Siouxland Freedom Park, after the Explorers game fireworks. 

AROUND IOWA

Bronson: Fireworks at dusk July 4. 

Correctionville: Fireworks at dusk July 4, at Copeland Park. 

Emmetsburg: Fireworks around dusk July 4, above Five Island Lake. 

Le Mars: Fireworks at dusk July 4 at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds. 

Mapleton: Fireworks around dusk July 3, at the High School athletic field. 

Sheldon: Fireworks at dusk July 3, at Village Northwest Unlimited. 

Sioux Center: Fireworks around 10 p.m. July 4, at the Sioux County Fairgrounds. 

Spencer: Fireworks around 10 p.m. July 4, at the Clay County Fairgrounds. 

Storm Lake: Fireworks at Chautauqua Jetty July 4 at dusk. 

Cherokee: Fireworks at Spring Lake Park, at 9:15 p.m. July 4. 

Lake Park: Fireworks around dusk July 5, over Silver Lake. 

Okoboji area: Fireworks July 3, around 10 p.m., Big Spirit Lake, Spirit Lake; around 10 p.m. July 4, West Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park; around 10 p.m. July 6, West Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park; around 10 p.m., July 13, West Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park. 

NEBRASKA

Lyons: Fireworks in Brink Park, July 4, around 10 p.m. 

Winnebago: Fireworks at Land of Wellness, around 10 p.m. 

Wakefield: Fireworks following baseball game at Graves Park, July 4. 

SOUTH DAKOTA

Vermillion: Fireworks July 4, around dusk, behind the Vermillion Technology Center on Princeton Street. 

Yankton: Fireworks July 4, 10 p.m. at Riverside Park. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments