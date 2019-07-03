Communities throughout Siouxland are planning public fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day Thursday. Here is a list of places to watch fireworks shows.
SIOUX CITY
July 3: Fireworks at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
July 3 and 4: Fireworks at Mercy Field, after the Explorers game.
July 4: Fireworks at Sioux City Country Club, around 10 p.m.
July 5: Mardi Gras Festivale fireworks, 10:15 p.m., Tyson Events Center.
July 6: Saturday in the Park fireworks, after the performances are finished.
July 13: Rivercade fireworks along the riverfront at Chris Larsen Park, 10:30 p.m.
DAKOTA DUNES
July 4: Dakota Dunes Country Club, fireworks at dusk July 4.
NORTH SIOUX CITY
July 4: Fireworks show at 10 p.m., at McCook Lake.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY
July 4: Fireworks at Siouxland Freedom Park, after the Explorers game fireworks.
AROUND IOWA
Bronson: Fireworks at dusk July 4.
Correctionville: Fireworks at dusk July 4, at Copeland Park.
Emmetsburg: Fireworks around dusk July 4, above Five Island Lake.
Le Mars: Fireworks at dusk July 4 at the Plymouth County Fairgrounds.
Mapleton: Fireworks around dusk July 3, at the High School athletic field.
Sheldon: Fireworks at dusk July 3, at Village Northwest Unlimited.
Sioux Center: Fireworks around 10 p.m. July 4, at the Sioux County Fairgrounds.
Spencer: Fireworks around 10 p.m. July 4, at the Clay County Fairgrounds.
Storm Lake: Fireworks at Chautauqua Jetty July 4 at dusk.
Cherokee: Fireworks at Spring Lake Park, at 9:15 p.m. July 4.
Lake Park: Fireworks around dusk July 5, over Silver Lake.
Okoboji area: Fireworks July 3, around 10 p.m., Big Spirit Lake, Spirit Lake; around 10 p.m. July 4, West Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park; around 10 p.m. July 6, West Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park; around 10 p.m., July 13, West Lake Okoboji, Arnolds Park.
NEBRASKA
Lyons: Fireworks in Brink Park, July 4, around 10 p.m.
Winnebago: Fireworks at Land of Wellness, around 10 p.m.
Wakefield: Fireworks following baseball game at Graves Park, July 4.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Vermillion: Fireworks July 4, around dusk, behind the Vermillion Technology Center on Princeton Street.
Yankton: Fireworks July 4, 10 p.m. at Riverside Park.