You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Monona County
View Comments
breaking

First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Monona County

Photo1 (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, also called COVID-19, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Monona County was announced Wednesday. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ONAWA, Iowa -- A case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was confirmed in Monona County Wednesday. 

This is the first known case in Monona County and the fourth in Northwest Iowa. Woodbury County was the first in the region to have a positive case announced over the weekend, followed by Sioux County the following day. A second case was confirmed in Woodbury County this week. 

The Monona County individual is self-isolating at home, according to a press release from Burgess Public Health in Onawa. The age and gender of the person are not known, nor is the town in which they reside. 

Iowa has a total of 145 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The first death tied to the virus in Iowa was announced Tuesday. 

First coronavirus-related death in Iowa confirmed
COVID-19 in Woodbury County: 'This is probably not our last case'
Noem extends South Dakota K-12 school closure, says COVID-19 will last months longer
Iowa Gov. Reynolds hopes for fast coronavirus recovery, but will not make predictions
View Comments
0
0
3
3
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News