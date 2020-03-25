First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Monona County

ONAWA, Iowa -- A case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was confirmed in Monona County Wednesday.

This is the first known case in Monona County and the fourth in Northwest Iowa. Woodbury County was the first in the region to have a positive case announced over the weekend, followed by Sioux County the following day. A second case was confirmed in Woodbury County this week.

The Monona County individual is self-isolating at home, according to a press release from Burgess Public Health in Onawa. The age and gender of the person are not known, nor is the town in which they reside.