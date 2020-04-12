You are the owner of this article.
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Dakota County
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Dakota County has reported its first positive case of the virus. 

 National Institutes of Health

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A patient in Dakota County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the first case in the Northeast Nebraska county. 

According to a press release sent out Sunday by Dakota County Emergency Management, the patient is a woman in her 30s. 

The Dakota County Health Department will work to trace the woman's contacts, notifying them and placing them in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. 

Counties in the far Northeastern corner of Nebraska had largely been spared any virus cases at least until this weekend, when a positive case was announced in Wayne County

As of Sunday morning Nebraska has a total of 704 cases, though that figure has not been updated since Saturday. 

