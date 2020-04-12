First COVID-19 case confirmed in Dakota County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A patient in Dakota County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the first case in the Northeast Nebraska county.

According to a press release sent out Sunday by Dakota County Emergency Management, the patient is a woman in her 30s.

The Dakota County Health Department will work to trace the woman's contacts, notifying them and placing them in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure.

Counties in the far Northeastern corner of Nebraska had largely been spared any virus cases at least until this weekend, when a positive case was announced in Wayne County.

As of Sunday morning Nebraska has a total of 704 cases, though that figure has not been updated since Saturday.

