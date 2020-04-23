First COVID-19 case confirmed on Winnebago's northeast Nebraska reservation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A first case of the novel coronavirus has been recorded in the Winnebago area.

According to a press release from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, a sample was taken at the individual's home and sent to a certified laboratory for a diagnosis.

The person is in "good condition" and is isolated at home, according to the press release.

The individual is believed to have contracted the virus through community spread, though it is not yet clear where this may have occurred. The Winnebago Public Health Department has begun a contact tracing investigation.

