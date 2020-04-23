You are the owner of this article.
First COVID-19 case confirmed on Winnebago's northeast Nebraska reservation
First COVID-19 case confirmed on Winnebago's northeast Nebraska reservation

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy photo

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- A first case of the novel coronavirus has been recorded in the Winnebago area. 

According to a press release from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System, a sample was taken at the individual's home and sent to a certified laboratory for a diagnosis. 

The person is in "good condition" and is isolated at home, according to the press release. 

The individual is believed to have contracted the virus through community spread, though it is not yet clear where this may have occurred. The Winnebago Public Health Department has begun a contact tracing investigation. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

