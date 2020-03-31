First COVID-19 case reported in Clay County in Northwest Iowa

SIOUX CITY -- One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported Tuesday in Northwest Iowa, as for the first time a positive test involved a resident of Clay County.

With 73 new cases reported in Iowa on Tuesday by the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds, there are now 497 known positive test cases in Iowa. There had been 88 cases reported Monday.

The release said the Clay County case involved an adult from 18-40 years old.

Thus far, seven Iowans have died from COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.