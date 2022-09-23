First Nebraska casino gets the greenlight, will open Saturday in Lincoln

LINCOLN -- The long-awaited opening of Nebraska's first state-licensed casino cleared its final hurdle Friday afternoon, paving the way for the first pull of a slot machine in Lincoln's history.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to grant a permanent gaming license to WarHorse Lincoln, which plans to open its temporary casino at the Lincoln Race Course on Saturday.

The commission's unanimous approval — met with a burst of applause and cheers from a crowd of attendees at the Nebraska East Union, where the commission meets — comes nearly two years after Nebraska voters overwhelmingly supported a ballot initiative to allow casino gambling at the state's horse tracks.

"It is historic by definition," Commissioner Tony Fulton told reporters after Friday's meeting. "It has never happened before."

WarHorse Lincoln will welcome gamblers to its temporary casino at the Lincoln Race Course near U.S. 77 and West Denton Road at 10 a.m. Saturday, said Lance Morgan, the president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic wing of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and operator of WarHorse.

"We've worked on it for years," Morgan said after the meeting. "And to see it come to fruition is almost surreal, like I'm having trouble believing it. But I know tomorrow, we'll open up, and things will get going."

WarHorse also plans to open casinos in Omaha and South Sioux City.

The commission had been set to vote on WarHorse Lincoln's permanent license in a Zoom meeting last week, but the body canceled the meeting over concerns among some commissioners about making the decision to grant the state's first permanent casino license in a virtual setting.

"It was an easy concern to address," Commission Chairman Dennis Lee said then. "We just moved it 10 days."

The commission had briefly considered granting the permanent license at its Aug. 31 meeting but decided to hold off because WarHorse still had to test its slot machines and commission officials had not completed background checks on all of the key officials involved with the casino.

The delay turned out to be necessary, according to Tom Sage, the commission's executive director who told the board Friday that WarHorse encountered a "sensitive security issue" this week that wasn't fully resolved until Friday morning.

After the meeting, Morgan said the issue involved a "security door."

The security hang-up — and a 25-minute delayed start to Friday's meeting due to a tardy commissioner — marked the final delays in a two-year gap between the success of the ballot initiative and Saturday's opening. The 24-month holdup has left millions in potential tax revenue on the table, a fact that's not lost on supporters and even some opponents.

State Sen. Tom Briese, who is a longtime opponent of expanded gambling in Nebraska but also a staunch supporter of property tax relief, sent a letter to the Racing and Gaming Commission earlier this month reminding members of their duty to enact the will of the voters and to do so as soon as possible.

Briese, who's from Albion, wrote that his office has been getting calls from constituents "who have expressed the belief that the government is dragging its feet with regard to allowing the casinos to open."

In response to those criticisms Friday, commissioners described the two-year process as the genesis of casino gambling in Nebraska and pointed to the importance of ensuring things were done right -- and that consumers in the state were thoroughly protected.

"This really was a warp-speed project," Commissioner Shane Greckel said. noting that WarHorse's casino application alone amounted to thousands of pages of documents that had to be reviewed and approved.

And Lee, the commission's chairman, pointed to the small number of state employees who were tasked with morphing the ballot initiative into a functioning gaming ecosystem.

"(When the initiative passed), the commission had two full-time staff," he said, drawing comparison to the Wheat Board and its small number of staff members. Lee said the commission's staff has grown to 10 since the November 2020 vote.

"And since that time, we've adopted extensive rules and regulations; we've had public hearings on those rules and regulations," Lee said.

Now, the delay is over.