First Serve indoor tennis facility prepares to open its doors

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Tennis players in the Sioux City metro, rejoice. There's a brand new place to go, whatever the time of year or weather condition, for a match.
The First Serve Tennis Center, 1500 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City, is expected to open its doors Jan. 2, pending the results of a final fire marshal inspection Dec. 30. Construction at the 25,300-square-foot, $1.5 million facility is complete, with nets expected to go up Friday.
Construction began back in May.
The climate-controlled First Serve has three indoor courts, each with dimensions suitable for Division I college tennis matches. If and when college tennis competitions come to First Serve, it might be a boon to local restaurants, hotels and bars -- much like the economic impact from the NAIA women's volleyball and basketball tournaments at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Wes Michaelson, president of the Siouxland Tennis Association and one of First Serve's founders, has already been in talks with some local colleges about the possibility of hosting tennis matches there. To accommodate larger competitions, First Serve would probably need to expand -- they're already eyeing a possible expansion to six courts at some point in the future.
The idea of an indoor tennis facility in South Sioux City was conceived on Jan. 9, 2015, at a birthday party for local tennis player Roger Bohnenkamp. The state of indoor tennis in metro Sioux City at the time was less than ideal.
"We got to commiserating on just how inadequate indoor tennis in Siouxland is, and we said, 'Someone's got to do something about it, and I guess it's going to be us,'" Michaelson said. The Siouxland Tennis Association incorporated as a nonprofit shortly after that meeting and began fundraising.
The association spent months raising funds from the local tennis community and received a $363,000 grant from the state of Nebraska.
Before First Serve, there was only one place in Sioux City to play tennis indoors -- the Four Seasons Health Club, which has two courts.
"Just two courts to serve a population of, our population area that we could draw from, about 163,000," Michaelson said. "The USTA (United States Tennis Association) has stats, in a climate like this, that about one court can be supported for every 10,000 residents. We ought to be able to easily support 16 courts."
Michaelson said First Serve should help bring novice players into the fold. "We're going to have the instruction programs for all the age groups," he said.
Danny Graves, First Serve's tennis director and head pro, agreed that the opening of the center is significant for the sport in the area.
"It could be huge for the tennis community, and not only for the community, but also for the city to get more kids involved in tennis," Graves said.
The metro area already has a number of outdoor tennis courts, including at the public high schools and at Leif Erikson Park. But outdoor tennis has its limitations in Northwest Iowa.
"There are some beautiful days for outdoor tennis, but there are not many," Michaelson said.
The winter months usually aren't conducive for tennis, while the summer's stifling heat can be dangerous -- some of Michaelson's tennis-playing acquaintances have suffered heat exhaustion playing outside during the past two summers.
Unsurprisingly, Michaelson said outdoor tennis participation "plummets" during the hot months.
"April, so many of the high school and college matches get snowed out, rained out, and they've got no alternative of where to go for the matches or the practices," he added. "The month of June tends to be pretty nice outdoors, and then the oppressive heat and humidity of July and August, indoor tennis is absolutely preferable."
Seth Hanson, a senior at East High School who has played tennis for the Black Raiders for four years, says he's pretty excited about the new indoor courts, which will enable him and other local players to pick up their rackets without regard to the bitter cold, blowing snow, blistering heat or pouring rain.
"I've been looking forward to it since they first made the announcement," he said. "I can play during winters, or when it's weathered out."