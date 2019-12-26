First Serve indoor tennis facility prepares to open its doors

"We got to commiserating on just how inadequate indoor tennis in Siouxland is, and we said, 'Someone's got to do something about it, and I guess it's going to be us,'" Michaelson said. The Siouxland Tennis Association incorporated as a nonprofit shortly after that meeting and began fundraising.

The association spent months raising funds from the local tennis community and received a $363,000 grant from the state of Nebraska.

Before First Serve, there was only one place in Sioux City to play tennis indoors -- the Four Seasons Health Club, which has two courts.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Just two courts to serve a population of, our population area that we could draw from, about 163,000," Michaelson said. "The USTA (United States Tennis Association) has stats, in a climate like this, that about one court can be supported for every 10,000 residents. We ought to be able to easily support 16 courts."

Michaelson said First Serve should help bring novice players into the fold. "We're going to have the instruction programs for all the age groups," he said.

Danny Graves, First Serve's tennis director and head pro, agreed that the opening of the center is significant for the sport in the area.