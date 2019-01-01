SIOUX CITY -- The first baby born in Sioux City in 2019 arrived within the initial hour of the new year.
This year, the city's New Year's baby, Astrid Robin Lorraine Kempers, arrived one minute before 1 a.m. at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Astrid is a daughter of Heather and Kenny Kempers, of Sioux City.
The girl arrived "literally 59 minutes after the ball dropped," Heather Kempers said. She added that another woman in an adjacent room was also in labor, and Heather Kempers said she was cognizant the New Year's first baby title was at stake.
"There was a race between me and another girl next door," she said, before adding that baby was born about 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
"I am blessed. I am happy. I am excited," Heather Kempers said.
Joining the Kempers in the hospital room Tuesday was Astrid's grandfather, Ervin Scott, of Sioux City, who already had given the nickname of Asteroid. After Astrid cooed and pursed a few slight smiles, Scott said, "She is going to be inquisitive."
Astrid's two middle names are in honor of Robin Lorraine Scott, of Sioux City, Heather Kempers' grandmother who died three weeks ago. Astrid also was the fourth baby Heather has delivered, which included the oldest, a girl who died seven years ago. That's why Heather was moved to say, "Words can't express how happy I am that I have a daughter."
Astrid has two brothers, age 6 and 2, at home. She looks the most like Kendrick, the younger of the two Kempers boys.
Heather Kempers said the delivery went "quick and easy." Astrid was 18.5 inches long and weighed one ounce less than seven pounds.
"She had a set of lungs on her," Scott said.
"Oh yeah, she has a scream," Heather Kempers said.
Soon, Astrid will go home. Her mother gave some thought to what Astrid's future may hold, including "to become a successful and a great mom. Be anything she wants to be."