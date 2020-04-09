First Woodbury County resident hospitalized with COVID-19 has been discharged

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The first Woodbury County resident to be hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 has been discharged, according to data provided by Siouxland District Health Department Thursday.

No additional information about that resident, including where they were hospitalized, was released.

The health department also reported one new case of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, which brings the county's total to 12 cases. Four of the cases have recovered.

The most recent case is a man between the ages of 18 and 40. To date, 416 individuals in the county have tested negative for the virus, out of 428 tests.

As of Thursday, South Dakota health officials had confirmed 54 more cases of COVID-19, including one new case in Yankton County.