Five candidates seeking 2 open Winnebago Tribal Council seats

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Five people are vying for two vacant seats on the Winnebago Tribal Council in a special election to be held Wednesday.

The candidates are Brian Chamberlain, Lorelei Hope DeCora, Marian Holstein, Les J. Painter Sr. and Sandy M. Scott II.

According to a statement posted on the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's Facebook page, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Whirling Thunder Wellness Center Gym, 205 Bluff St.

Following an investigation and a hearing, the tribal council voted last month to remove Victoria Kitcheyan and Melton Frenchman from the council due to violation of the Principles of Ethical & Moral Conduct Policy. According to a statement from the tribe, the two former council members failed to complete mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

